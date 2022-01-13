As should be expected, the plan by the National Assembly to outlaw strikes in the health sector has continued to generate reactions from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), Assembly of Healthcare Professionals (AHPA) and the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

Already, a bill that seeks to amend the Trade Disputes Act, Cap T8, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, has passed first reading in the lower chamber of the National Assembly. The bill aims to prohibit medical practitioners employed by federal, state and local governments from embarking on strikes.

A member of the House of Representatives representing Igboeze North/Udenu federal constituency of Enugu State, Simon Atigwe, sponsored the bill, which also seeks to accelerate administrative and judicial proceedings in the determination of trade disputes involving the health workers and others providing essential services.

Reacting to the bill, NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, said it was laughable and a misplaced priority for any legislator without the requisite knowledge of the global standards set by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to propose such a law.

ADVERTISEMENT

The labour leader quoted Compilation 751 of the ILO document which states clearly that the right of workers to strike constitutes a fundamental right and it is used as a means of defending the economic and social rights and interests of those workers.

Explicitly, section 42 of the 1999 constitution, as amended, prohibits discrimination in whatever form. In making it an offence for health workers to embark on strike, the bill is already in contravention of the above section.

While acceding to the fact that frequent strikes, especially by health professionals, must be discouraged, we are vehemently opposed to any move to outlaw strikes because such will be unlawful and a breach of the health workers legal right.

Rather than contemplate a law stopping health workers from embarking on such industrial actions, which are essentially aimed at compelling their employers to resolve work-related issues, the National Assembly should concentrate on helping to address factors that fuel the frequent strikes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fundamentally, workers often embark on strike as a last resort after exhausting all other avenues, including negotiations. There are a plethora of instances where workers resort to strike after all efforts to make the government honour agreements fail.

Have the lawmakers bothered to ask why the Nigerian health system is rated 187 out of 191 health systems globally? If they feign ignorance, then they should know that it is because the basics that are needed for a system to function optimally are not in place. Indeed, some of these strikes are carried out to demand these basics.

What is needed is the political will to provide the basics for a functional health system and once such are provided, frequent strikes will cease to exist in the health sector.

Rather than contemplate such a legislation, the fedeal lawmakers should be devoting their energies in working to make it impossible for government at all levels to neglect the health sector, as is currently the case across most states of the federation.

Actually, what the nation needs, and urgently too, is a law that will compel all those holding public office to patronise the public health centres, which are oftentimes left neglected with the welfare of the workforce not given the necessary attention.

In considering this law, the lawmakers are creating the impression that workers delight in embarking on strike. We must first ask whether reasons for such strikes are cogent enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawmakers should ask why we have a massive brain drain with thousands of our health workers seeking the proverbial greener pastures abroad. The reason, like the cause of the frequent strikes, is that the health sector is continually facing neglect.

As a newspaper, we view the proposed bill as a deliberate attempt to gag the health workers and deprive them of the legal backing to pursue their legitimate rights.

Consequently, we urge the lawmakers to throw out the bill. In the event that they lack the moral rectitude to do that, the NLC and, indeed, organised labour should, without confrontation, use all available means, including lobbying, to educate lawmakers on the dangers of the bill and the need to kill it without further delay.

There is also the option of challenging the law, when enacted, in court. The proposed bill is outrightly draconian, violates the fundamental human rights of workers and is a clear contravention of both the Nigerian constitution and ILO Conventions. The lawmakers should discontinue discussion on the bill.

Any nation that neglects the health sector and tries to make matters worse by barring health workers from protesting against the neglect is wetting the ground for a total collapse of the system.