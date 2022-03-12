Former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday said there was no time any zoning agreement for governorship position was made in Enugu State.

Speaking with newsmen in Enugu, Ekweremadu, who represents Enugu West Senatorial Zone in the National Assembly, said there was no time people sat down and agreed on zoning agreement.

He noted that formers governors Chimaraoke Nnamani and Sullivan Chime were not products of zoning, adding only consultations were made before Chime became governor.

“Sullivan is alive and can attest to the fact that he is not a product of zoning. Chimaraoke at that time consulted widely and one day called us and said he was going to present Sullivan Chime as governor and that was how Sullivan became governor,” he said.

He pointed out that Chime did not become governor because he was from Enugu West and challenged anybody who was at any such meeting to come out.

e noted that for eight years, there was heightened request for creation of Adada state, adding that because they were mindful of equity and fairness, they decided that the next governor will come from Enugu North.

