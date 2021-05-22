The Abia State director of National Orientation Agency (NAO), Dr Ngozi Okechukwu, has cautioned the media to be sensitive to what the country is passing through and avoid reporting anything that would exacerbate the situation and further inflame passions and emotions. She stated this during an advocacy visit to the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Umuahia, the state capital.

Dr Okechukwu’s message was contained in a paper entitled, “Towards effective sensitisation and implementation of the provision of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).’

“Everything that is permitted must have rules of correctness, particularly in a polity that is seriously challenged as ours now,” she insisted, soliciting the cooperation of the council.

Responding, chairman of the council, Comrade Victor Ndukwe said the issues affecting the country could have been nipped in the bud before now by previous administrations.

He argued that rather than continue to trade blames, Nigerians should speak out with a common voice against the situation and search for solutions to the challenges.

According to him, both the visit and message could not have come at a better time than now, when the members are being looked upon by the citizens for guidance.

He, therefore, solicited for cooperation and better understanding between the agency and the council, maintaining that “both of them have very similar mandates to discharge.”