A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has declared that nobody, no matter how highly placed, will force him out of the ruling party.

Abe, who made the declaration yesterday at Eleme, headquarters of Eleme local government area of Rivers State, during the inauguration of a pro-APC group, the Rivers Voice of Freedom (RVF), further declared that violence was not a solution to the lingering crisis rocking the APC in the state.

He said that he is a proud member of APC, and one of the founders and leaders of the party, adding that nobody can wish that away and nobody can take that away. He lamented that they have been excluded by powers that be in the state, saying this was deliberately to push them out of the party for no other reason than associating with him. “And I am happy that you continue to associate with me. I will also continue to associate with you,” he said.

“The second thing I would say is, we should all fear God.

Yesterday (Saturday), when they heard that I would come for the inauguration of Eleme Chapter of Rivers Voice of Freedom, the minister’s people came here and attacked the man (his supporter).

“They poured petrol on the young man, a lawyer, who was here to set up a banner (for the inauguration). They poured petrol and set fire on the banner.

And they were ready to unleash mayhem on this place because they do not want Senator Abe to be here and they do not want to see Senator Abe.”

He said as citizens of Federal Republic of Nigeria, they have rights and freedom of association in this country and they are exercising their rights. “This is not a parallel congress of any party. Even in places where they held parallel congresses, nobody was set on fire.

“In Rivers State, we are blessed. The national leadership of the party has been to this state more than three times. They have heard us; they issued a statement that they would come here to do revalidation and registration which was not properly done.

“They issued a statement that they would address the challenges of APC in Rivers State. They have given that commitment. And we are prepared to abide by that commitment and wait for what the national will say,” he added.

Senator Abe said they (his supporters) had not sponsored attack or bought arms for anyone, advising politicians that they should not be intoxicated of power.

He declared, “We have not sponsored any attack on anybody. We have not bought guns for anybody to go and fight anybody. We have not abused anybody. We have not done anything to take away any other person’s right.

“Therefore, nobody should try to kill you for or try to kill us, or try to set people on fire, or try to deny us our rights to freely associate and do what politicians do, which is talk to the people. And we will talk to the people,” he said.