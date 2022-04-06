Former Super Eagles interim manager, Austin Eguavoen, has debunked claims that certain players were forced on him by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) against the Black Stars of Ghana in the 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs.

Recall that Eguavoen failed to qualify Nigeria for the world football showpiece in Qatar following the team’s inability to beat Ghana at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja last week’s Tuesday..

However, it was suggested that some top officials at the NFF mandated the former coach to make as many as five changes for the second leg of the World Cup qualifying playoff against Ghana in Abuja.

But then, Eguavoen in a chat with SuperSport Monday Night Football has debunked such claims, saying it was not true. “Nobody can force any player on me,” Equavoen declared.

“We’ve all been watching Lookman week in, week out and he has been doing tremendously well in his club, not just in Leicester City, Fulham, even when he went abroad.

“And you can have a Lookman in the team following the performance of Moses Simon of late because you tell Moses, ‘you know what to do’. He’s got that technique, he’s got the ability to do things.

“Moses, physically he’s stronger than Lookman whether we like it or not physically, and I just felt that Lookman at home can do things and after a certain time Moses can come and finish the job because he’s got energy, he’s got the strength.”

Eguavoen insisted that he does not see himself as a failure despite his team’s unimpressive show.

Eguavoen took charge of the Super Eagles on an interim basis following the sacking of German Gernot Rohr on the eve of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Super Eagles exited the competition in the second round despite a promising start, which saw them win all their group stage matches in convincing fashion.

“I don’t see myself as a failure, I don’t regret taking the Super Eagles job. I can’t reject the call to serve,”Eguavoen said.

“Maybe the Super Eagles players don’t have the character, I used the word maybe. I also think the emotion was overwhelming.”