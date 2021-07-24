Some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State have said the party has not endorsed anyone as leader in Delta State.

This is coming on heels of allegation that materials sent to the state for the party’s ward congresses had been hijacked by some chieftain of the party in a bid to exclude members from participating in the congresses.

Among those who made the statement are minister of State for Labour and Employment, Chief Festus Keyamo, party governorship candidate in 2019 elections, Chief Great Ogboru and others, stating that such is the fable some characters are telling the unfortunate and misinformed party members in the state to cow them and beat them into line.

This was contained in a letter dated July 21, 2021 and addressed to National Organising Secretary of APC, Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT