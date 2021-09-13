The leadership of the Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN) has dispelled the rumour making the rounds about the purported arrest and detention of some disciples by the newly appointed SCOAN Board of Trustees (BOT) Chairperson and Leader of the Church, Mrs. Evelyn TB Joshua.

Speaking on behalf of the church, SCOAN legal dependent, James Akhigbe said that following an order of the Federal High Court in Suit No. FHC/L/CP/1109/2021 which appointed Mrs. Evelyn T.B Joshua as a Trustee, the Board Of Trustee(BOT) had also appointed her as the new leader of the Church with ratification by over two thousand strong jubilant congregation of the Church at a meeting on Thursday.

He explained that in view of the discovery of huge cases of financial misappropriation perpetrated in the past few months, reckless individualism and unimaginable acts grossly antipodal to the sanctuary with the passing of the founder, the church leadership took steps to secure certain critical assets of the church with an authorization for a comprehensive audit of the activities of the church since the call to glory of our founder and General Overseer in the interest of the global church members and future of the church.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This exercise involved some category of church workers including Disciples and it is being carried out objectively under a regular and absolutely normal environment without any harassment whatsoever to any person or group of persons, contrary to the disingenuous narrative now being peddled by mischief makers.

“We stand in the light and we cannot compromise the ideal and legacy of our mentor and founder, late Senior Prophet TB Joshua on integrity, spiritual worship, unconditional love and humanitarianism”

“We urge the general public and the teeming friends of the church to discountenance such reports as it is a narrative conjured by detractors to discredit the church” he said.