The headline of this piece is said so often that we forget how important it actually is. Now perfection isn’t something that can be achieved. The human race is too big and too complex for that concept to exist in a single person.

Meaning that if you think you are good at something there’s a damn good chance there’s someone, somewhere in the world that can do better. Instances of this abound in sports. Athletes make records, but none of them can actually make a perfect score. Why? Is it because they are unable? No. It is because the perfect score doesn’t exist.

And that is because records were made to be broken; they are just big numbers on a spreadsheet waiting to be even bigger numbers.

As humans in the 21st century, social media has manipulated us into thinking there is a certain way we should look or act. We look at our phones for hours a day just to look up into the mirror for a second and not see the unique, beautiful boy or girl in front of us, but the beaten, bashed and broken version of ourselves that society has put in its place.

It makes me want to go back to when I was younger – when the biggest mistake I could make was forgetting to put away my toys after a long playdate with my life-long friends, who never commented on my natural frizzy hair, or how much make up I had or didn’t have on my face; a time when the only competition between two girls was a friendly game of tag on the playground; a time when the only people we wanted to be like were our parents because to some of us that was as perfect as it got.

But now we try to be like Instagram models who behind the scenes have professionals looking at their pictures for hours a day trying to find the best ways to edit these people to make them look more “perfect”. It’s easy to forget that these Instagram models whose faces are out there for the world to see have insecurities just like you and me.

This, coupled with the stress of school, makes us 21st century teens start to feel like the opposite of perfect. Now feeling like you are the opposite of perfect is a dark place to be, it brings upon feeling of anxiety, depression and the worst of all disappointment.

Disappointment in ourselves for not being able to hand in that paper on time, or not being able to go to class in the morning because you know you are about to walk into a space where you are going to be asked questions you don’t have answers to because no matter how hard you try you can’t understand the Pythagorean theorem or the difference between a covalent or ionic bond, but you’re afraid to raise your hand in class because you are so lost that you don’t even know what you don’t know, and you feel like you’re going through it all alone, so you avoid the problem just for it to become an even bigger one in the future.

-But here’s the upside to all of this. NONE OF IT MATTERS. This is High school.

-A bad test grade doesn’t make you stupid; missing class doesn’t make you lazy, and having frizzy hair DOES NOT MAKE YOU UGLY. Perfection is when you find the best version of yourself that has been hidden behind the shattered glass this whole time and you strive to be nothing less. A quote from Drake would suffice: “I was born to make mistakes not fake perfection.”