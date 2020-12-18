By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has recognized and approved three new sports federation to operate under the leadership of the Nigerian Olympic body.

The approval of the sports federations was confirmed in a nine-point communique issued by its NOC after the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held virtually yesterday and made available to LEADERSHIP Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sports federations include; Nigeria Teqball Federation, Bobsled and Skeleton Federation of Nigeria and Nigeria Curling Federation.

Also, the AGM unanimously approved the NOC president Activities Report and finance and audit reports for the year 2019.

The NOC acknowledged the collaborative support and leadership role of President Muhammadu Buhari, and Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare towards the Olympic movement.

“The NOC congratulates President Muhammadu Buhari, who is our Grand Patron as he celebrates his birthday and as well commends him for his unflinching support to NOC and sports generally in Nigeria” the statement reads in parts.

“The NOC expressed its sincere appreciation to the Patrons of NOC for their kind support and total commitment to the upliftment of the Olympic movement in Nigeria”

“The NOC is happy that the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development have been collaborating effectively with the Nigeria Olympic Committee, to ensure that all loose ends are tied together, in preparing our delegation for the Tokyo Olympic Games”.

“Although we have qualified athletes in some key sports, we strive to pick up qualification places in Athletics Relays, Badminton, Weightlifting and more in Wrestling as soon as qualification window is reopened”.

However, seven sports icons were adopted as the board of trustees, namely: Alhaja Ayo Hulayat Omidiran, Jackson Bidei, Ambassador Haruna Garba, Mu’azu Suleyman, Hon. Lumumba Adeh, Obi Asika and Dr. Lanre Glover

“The NOC commiserates with the families of our members and relatives who passed away to the great beyond in the year under review. May God grant their souls eternal rest”.

The AGM was chaired by the President, Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engineer Habu Ahmed Gumel. Present also were the sports minister, Mr. Sunday Dare, the sports ministry’s Permanent Secretary, the Executive Committee, International federation; ANOCA President representative, Mr Jonathan Dyagas, all members of the Executive Board, Patrons, Sponsors, members of the various NOC commissions and Observers.