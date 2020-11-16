The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC)’s Athletes Commission is set to hold a seminar on the career development and transition of Nigerian athletes beyond the Olympics from tomorrow, November 17 to 18, 2020 at the media center of the MKO Abiola Stadium Abuja.

President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Engineer Habu Ahmed Gumel, urged the athletes to use the opportunity presented by the seminar to effectively keep abreast of the latest trends and innovation for a successful career.

“This seminar is an opportunity for our athletes to plan for their careers and life after their careers, it is also an opportunity for us and the athletes to plan properly for the Tokyo Olympics, knowing the pitfalls to avoid including any forms of manipulations” Gumel said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2 days event tagged “Career Development and Transition of Nigerian Athletes beyond Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games” is organized in partnership with the International Olympic Committee Athlete Commission.The chairman of the Nigerian Olympic Committee Athletes Commission, Olumide Oyedeji revealed that seminar will cover topics like – effective running of Athletes Commission at National Federations, preparation for Olympic Games Tokyo, Anti-doping: WADA /ITA (Independent Test Authority), NADO- their functionality and responsibility, making athletes understand and more knowledgeable about their existence amongst others.