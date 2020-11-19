By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC)’s Athletes Commission has sought the partnership and collaboration of the media towards the development of the country’s sports in line with international best standards.

The chairman of the commission, Olumide Oyedeji, made the plea while speaking to the newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, after a 2-days seminar on career development and transition of Nigerian athletes beyond the Olympic Games.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted the need for a robust partnership between the athletes and the media, saying the partnership would help in branding and marketing the sector to potential sponsors.

“The relationship between the athletes and the media is very important. We as athletes need to give news and also to project sports for proper communication, branding and marketing, ” he said.

“The media also need us to sell their papers. So, we need to work together and appreciate each other for the development of sports in the country.”

The former D’Tigers captain also revealed that plans are underway to have a larger gathering of athletes and educate them how best to boost their image and branding for optimum productivity.

“All the sports federations’ representatives are here so that they can learn and also protect the interest and stand as a voice for the athletes.”

“We are also looking forward to having all the athletes for training on media and other important topics. Though it might be difficult, we are thinking of having about six to ten each federation so that they can recreate what they will learn to the others.”

Speaking in the same vein, five-time Olympian, Bose Kaffo, also noted the need for the media to be trained on the technicalities of various sports for effective reportage.