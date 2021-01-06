President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Engineer Habul Ahmed Gumel, has reacted to the demise of Otunba Eddie Aderinokun as he condoles his family for the great loss. Otunba Aderinokun was an astute sports administrator and a journalist per excellence.

‘Otunba, a former president of Nigeria Volleyball Federation did his best for the development of the game before I succeeded him and he proved his mettle in other spheres of life and his legacies remain forever,” Gumel said.

Otunba Aderinokun according to a statement released by Chief Kayode Aderinokun, his brother, reads that he died on January 3, 2021 following a brief illness at age 80.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On behalf of the Patrons, members of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, we commiserate with his immediate family and the volleyball community on the sad and irreparable loss. May the Lord give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.”