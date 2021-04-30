ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) congratulates young Table Tennis star, Master Musa Mustapha who was recently ranked world No. 1 in the Boys U-11 category by the International Table Tennis Federation.

In a release signed by the Scribe of the NOC, Olabanji Oladapo stated that the Board and members of the Nigeria Olympic Committee extend warm compliments to the President, members and staff of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation for the achievement of the young lad at the world stage.

“The Nigeria Olympic Committee is proud of the rising youngster and we believe that with proper handling, he possesses the potential of a global star player in the future”, Oladapo concluded.

On behalf of the President and members of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, we congratulate Master Musa Mustapha and your Federation on the outstanding achievement and we implore you to keep on with the good work even as we challenge federations to emulate this feat.