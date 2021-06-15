The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) under the auspices of the International Olympic Committee is organising a-3-day seminar on sports administration for senior executive and physical training officers of the Nigeria Army from today, June 15 to Thursday, June 17, 2021 in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The sports administration course is designed to equip participants with the knowledge and tools that will assist them to bring about change and improvements in their sports organisations. This course is also to help stakeholder develop, maintain solid and sustainable administrative structures that are able to deliver the support needed by the athletes and the Administrators

This edition of the programme is going to be on virtual and physical spaces and will be anchored by the Senior Manager, Nigeria Olympic Committee, Nweri Emmanuel; Olumide Oyedeji, Chairman, NOC Athletes’ Commission. As well as Prof (Mrs) Florence Adeyanju, Human and Kinetic Department, Abu Zaria,

Prof. Clement Fasan and Dr. Moronfolu both of the Department Of Physical and Health Education, Lagos State University as facilitators while Engineer Habu Ahmed Gumel, President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee will declare the seminar open.