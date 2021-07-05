The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) in collaboration with the Olympic Solidarity is organizing a 2-day seminar for sports journalists in Nigeria.

The Seminar is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, July 6th and Wednesday. July 7, 2021 in Lagos, Nigeria.

The theme of the course is “reporting compelling story ideas that provide solutions to a hurting world” and participants will also look at how to cover a multi-sports event using the Olympic Games as a guide.

The Media Seminar which is going to be virtual and physical, will also have as facilitators, Benny Bonsu, Director-Daily Content Olympic Channels; Ikeddy Isiguzo former editorial board chairman of Vanguard Newspaper. As well as, Sports Content Consultant, Deji Omotoyinbo and Adetola Badekale, Senior Content Producer, SuperSport Nigeria. The seminar will be declared open by the President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engineer Habu Ahmed Gumel.