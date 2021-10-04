The 6th Edition of Olympic Value Education Programme (OVEP) held at Nile University, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, ended on Friday, October 1 2021.

The programme was designed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and supervised by the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC).

It is a yearly programme for Nigeria’s university athletes which was started in 2020 and runs in three phases yearly. The first edition was held at the Lagos State University while the second and third phases were held at the Delta State University and University of Abuja. It is aimed at imbibing the Olympic spirit through the three core values of Olympism.

NOC president Habu Ahmed Gumel, who was represented by Mr Mohammed Abdullahi, Deputy Secretary General of NOC, enjoined the athletes to maintain the symbiotic relationship between sports and education, saying it is the key to their brighter future.

“Sport makes you healthy, focused and determined. I charge you to take all the knowledge you have gathered here to your various schools and be the change agent. Athletes are great influencers, so all of you should influence your mates to make our society a better place,” Abdullahi concluded.

This year’s edition took place at the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State; Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State and Nile University, FCT, Abuja.