Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) and the Commonwealth Games under the auspices of the Commonwealth Sports Foundation Nigeria will organize an exhibition to enable some indigenous games to demonstrate their sports.

The programme which, will take place on Saturday, 25th September 2021 at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, will be declared open by the President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) Engineer Habu Ahmed Gumel with the following sports on display: Abula, Ayo, Dambe, Kokowa and Arm-Wrestling.

The Commonwealth Games Federation is the organization responsible for the direction and control of the Commonwealth Games, the Commonwealth Youth Games and the delivering on the vision of the Commonwealth Sports Movement to build peaceful, sustainable and prosperous communities globally by inspiring the Commonwealth.

Commonwealth Games Federation is made up of countries and territories previously under the British Empire.

The Commonwealth Indigenous Sports event is one of the game-changing programmes of the Commonwealth Sports Foundation.

The objectives include raising awareness, increasing knowledge, changing attitudes and address challenges facing the sports community.

Also, it will serve as an avenue to reconnect the youths to their culture, enhance physical health and provide essential training for social interaction.

It will also be showcasing Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, promote gender equality in sports and gain more recognition by the Government and the masses as competitive sports.