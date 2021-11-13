The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) says the lingering leadership crisis in the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) must be resolved before any election can be held.

In a letter dated November 11, 2021 and signed by its secretary general, Banji Oladapo which was addressed to FIBA’s president and secretary general, the NOC acknowledged there is indeed a crisis in the NBBF.

“It is quite obvious that right now, the Nigerian Basketball family appears to be divided, with various stakeholder groups having their own opinion, especially with regards to the election of new leadership for the federation,’ wrote the NOC and wants FIBA to send a delegation to Nigeria to interact with stakeholders with a view to resolving the crisis.

‘ The Nigeria Olympic Committee is recommending for FIBA to send a delegation to visit Nigeria and interact with the relevant stakeholders of Nigeria Basketball Federation,’ NOC.advised. FIBA, in its November 2, 2021 letter addressed to Musa Kida, the immediate past NBBF president insists the elective congress of the federation must hold not later November 30, 2021 but the NOC believes the international governing body for basketball needs to meet all relevant stakeholders before any election can hold.

‘We believe it will be a better alternative for FIBA to have an amicable solution to reach consensus amongst Nigeria basketball that will lead to a peaceful elective congress and re-unite the basketball family.’.