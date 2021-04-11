ADVERTISEMENT

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

The Board of Trustees (BOT) of NOK University Kachia, Kaduna State, has approved the appointment of Prof. Ishaya Haruna Nock as the institution’s pioneer vice chancellor.

His appointment followed the recommendation of the university’s Governing Council at its meeting held on Friday, April 9, 2021 in Abuja, and also coming few days after the institution was granted operational license by the Federal Government.

In a press statement released by Comrade Adamu Marshal on behalf of the university, he disclosed that until his appointment, Prof. Nock was a Dean of the Faculty of Sciences and Head of Biological Sciences of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

In a related development, the council also approved the appointment of Mr Obadiah Joshua as the acting Registrar of the University for a period of six months.

Until his appointment, Mr Joshua was the deputy registrar of the Kaduna State University (KASU) and first Registrar of Green Field University, Kaduna.

Marshal added that the appointments were with immediate effect.