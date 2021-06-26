Nollywood movie star, Tonto Dikeh has said Nollywood was a stepping stone to greater things.

Advertisements





The rebel at heart actress made the known in an interview at the official commissioning of the LEADERSHIP Podcast studio last Tuesday in Abuja.

King Tonto as she is also nicknamed by her fans, said while she had started off with the movie industry, she had always know she was destined for bigger things than being on TV alone and felt that limiting herself to that niche is equivalent to remaining stagnant.

“I didn’t see myself as just as actress. So, limiting myself to just an actress will be killing my purpose. I believe Nollywood gave me the platform to become who I am, and who I am going to be, and I am grateful for that. But that is not where I want to be now. I feel like saying that I have outgrown Nollywood would be an insult but God just made me bigger than some things and it isn’t my fault.”

The actress who is done being on camera is devoting her time to supporting the industry as a producer. She has also set her sights on agriculture which she describes as lucrative investment .

“I am a farmer. Farming is something that people don’t know I do. It is a very lucrative money point for all of my investment.”

Unworried about the current state of insecurity in the country which has negatively impacted agriculture in the country, the actress said her humanity and relations with all tribes and religion speak for her. She said through her 14 year old foundation she has touched the lives of all ethnicities.

“I run a foundation. I mix with all tribes and religion. In fact the people who protect me and I do pay them to protect my farm. The people who we think are the ones fighting us, are the ones helping me because I love them and I showing them a different kind of humanity. I don’t judge them, I am not fighting them, I am giving them love. I am sending their children to school. I am giving their women hope. I am giving their women businesses to do. I am training their women. I am also helping their men in the process.”

Gushing about her son and her role as a mother, Tonto said a greater part of her growing up and finding of a greater purpose falls to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As I watched my child grow, I realized that I needed to paint a different picture from what I was before, because one day he will be able to read. I am bringing up my son in a way that people won’t convince him of who I am or of who he is. My son is a very strong-willed person he knows who he is. From the way I am bringing him up, I only know that the truth will only be seen from the changes that I have made now. I have lived a life of shame. Yes. I think it was not something for me to have been proud of. Now, I am trying to redirect my steps so that my son can say, “I don’t care she changed, she’s better, and she is who she is today.”

Dike also has her hands full as the director of socials and empowerment in a community called Committee of Youth on Mobilization and Sensitization CYMS which sensitizes and mobilizes youth while also educating them on governance and policies.

“God has been good to me. I found out that over the years I was merely existing and I never grew I was just very stagnant where I was in life. I was in pain. I was devastated. I didn’t even know what I wanted for myself more less where I wanted to go. I was a mess. But God has a way of rewriting people’s stories and making a message out of a mess. I think I am God’s biggest message.”