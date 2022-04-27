The wife of famous Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, May, has sent a message to her husband, that God would judge her husband and the woman, he has a child with.

May Edochie, who has four children with the actor, reacted to a post the husband made on his verified Instagram page on Wednesday, that announced the birth of his son with Nollywood actress, Judy Austin.

Yul, who has his eye on politics, in his post also confirmed the actress as his second wife.

Announcing the birth of his son, Yul wrote: “It’s time for the world to meet my son.

“His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @JudyAustin and I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children.”

But reacting to the news, May Edochie who commented minutes afterwards wrote: “May God judge you both.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This has attracted comments from concerned followers who feel it could be a stunt of reality.

Meanwhile, going through May Edochie’s Instagram page, she had shared a cryptic post hours before Yul made public the birth of his son.

The post reads: “People reveal themselves through their actions. Life is a beautiful thing and there is so much to smile about…..joy will definitely come in the morning.”