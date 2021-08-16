It was like a carnival as some Nollywood actors converged on Anambra State to honour Obiora Agbasimelo a.k.a Oga Ndi Oga for his immense support to the film industry as he flagged-off his campaign to become the first citizen of the state .

The multi-millionaire technocrat cum philanthropist, Obiora Agbasimalo and President, Oga Ndi Oga Solidarity Movement is vying for the governorship of Anambra State under the auspices of Labour Party as he flagged off his campaign at Akwa on Saturday, 14th August, 2021.

Among those present at the grand breaking flag-off campaign of Labour Party were Destiny Etiko, Chiwetalu Agu, Chinyere Wilfred, Nkechi Nweje, Steve Eboh, Chidi Ihezie Okafor, Chinedu Ikedieze, Mc Smith Ochendo, Uju Okoli amongst others.

Promising to make Anambra state a hub for film makers added that he would address the plight of the downtrodden in the society.

It was learnt that Oga Ndi Oga through his foundation has unveiled multi-million naira revolving interest free loan for traders, artisans, small and medium scale business owners.

Aside from Empowering Women and Youths in Nigeria,

Obiora Agbasimelo has also helped build Community roads, awarded educational and vocational skills scholarships.

In addition, he takes care of medical bills for so many Nigerians with critical health issues, as well as initiating several poverty alleviation programmes to address the plight of widows and families.