Chioma Grace Ifemeludike, Nollywood actress, filmmaker, humanitarian and activist has thrown her weight behind Prince Ayo Manuel Ajisebutu in his call to all Nigerians to pray for the country in these times of dire security challenges.

The Actress stated that she is in full support of the “30 Days Global Prayer for Peace in Nigeria” stressing that what the nation needs at the moment is where love and unity must be promoted by everyone in positions of influence.

Ifemeludike went on to call on Nigerians not to be politically apathetic. She stressed the need for political participation urging all eligible citizens to register and get a voters card so as to be able to vote in good leaders who can be held accountable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prince Ayo Manuel, who is the convener behind the “30 Days Global Prayer for Peace in Nigeria” is a musician, peace activist and social entrepreneur based in the United States of America. Prince Ayo Manuel believes prayer is a powerful tool to wave off the negative forces that are obstructing Nigerians from enjoying their lives peacefully.

Speaking on the importance of this initiative, he said: “My goal is to continue to bring together Christian, Muslim and other religious leaders in Nigeria and around the world to call on their followers to pray for peace in Nigeria for the entire month of July. The program will be followed by some practical initiatives to promote love, peace and unity in the country.”

Meanwhile, a former mayor of Oakland, California, United States of America, Elihu Harris, while lending his support to the program, maintained that anything short of peace in Nigeria portends danger for the country and the collective vision of Africa. He added, “The entire world is waiting for Nigeria to wake up and take its rightful place in the comity of developed nations and ignite hope in all Africans, both on the continent and outside.”

The prayer campaign has become a movement on social media and distinguished Nigerians like Senator Ademola Adeleke lent his voice to it.

People are urged to make a 30-45 seconds video of themself praying for the peace of Nigeria in any language. They upload it to their social media pages using the hashtags: #PrayForPeacefulNigeria and #BlendForward