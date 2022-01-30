The eight edition of the Queen Blessing Foundation (QBF) is set to hold at the Zazzau Emirate Council, Emir’s Palace in Zaria, Kaduna State on Monday, February 14.

The foundation, a brainchild of Nollywood actress and producer, Queen Blessing Ebigieson, over the years has given succour every year to widows and held in different cities across the country.

In a statement released and signed by the president and founder of QBF, she said that all was set for the hosting of a thousand widows in Zaria.

“Early in January, I (Amb Queen Blessing Ebigieson) led a delegation to pay a courtesy visit to The Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli in his emirate in Zaria, Kaduna State, Nigeria and we received a warm welcome and approval from His Royal Highness to host the foundation in the palace.

“Now the Queen Blessing Foundation Widows’ Support Programme for 2022 will be taking place in Zaria with the Emir As Chief Host,” she said.

The foundation also solicits support from well meaning individuals on partnerring and sponsoring the hosting of a thousand widows and aged women even as it commends it’s patrons/matrons and also Azeez Butali Foundation, who came on board last year as partner.

