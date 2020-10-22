By Anthony Ada Abraham,

Nollywood actress and business woman, Uche Elendu has confirmed to LEADERSHIP that her goods looted by hoodlums are worth over N50million.

The Killer Curves Beauty Store CEO made this known in an exclusive interaction during an online chat on the loses she incurred.

“Very funny. I wasn’t there so how will I know?? But from what’s going on, it has to be the hoodlums sent to infiltrate the entire system for the protest to be a hoax. These are the same people we are fighting for because if the Nigerian system was stable and in the condition we are pleading for it to be, we won’t have such mean, wicked hoodlums capitalising on events to bring pain on their fellow human beings.

“Everything in my shop including the goods, furniture, CCTV, generator even to pen was carted away, it’s only remaining to sweep it for it to be an empty shop.

“Even someone that is relocating wont empty a shop like that. More than 50million naira gone. I just took delivery of new goods last week that included male designer shoes, zirconia jewelry and weight loss products. I tire abeg,” she concluded.

Earlier, the actress broke the news on her social media handle stating that, “I was still trying to get myself to recover from the heartbreak of innocent lives lost yesterday, now my heard work is gone…Looted by the same people we are fighting for. Oh lord strengthen me.”

“They took my years of struggle and hardwork from me…everything heartbroken. I thank God for life, posterity will judge all of you. E shock me o,” she posted.

The thuggery and looting by young men who are supposed to be the champion of change has become a sorry situation as both banks, shops, hotels, motor parks etc were not left out.