By SAMUEL ABULUDE, Lagos

The movie industry has been thrown into mourning with the news of the death of popular Nollywood filmmaker, Chico Ejiro.

Mr Chico Ejiro popularly known as Mr Prolific was said to have had a seizure in the early hours of Christmas Day.

According to close family source who revealed the incident, he died on Christmas morning in Lagos.

Chico is the junior brother to another Nollywood great, Zeb Ejiro known as the sheikh of Nollywood.

He directed scores of Nollywood movies from the 90s

Dr Shuaib Hussein, one of Africa Movie Academy Award, AMAA jury, said it is a sad day for Nollywood.

“Sad day for Nollywood. Mr. Prolific Chico Ejiro is Dead! He reportedly passed on this morning. Best known for helming “Silent Night”, the movie that gave @segunarinze his alias “Black Arrow,” he said.

Vice-president of Association of Movie Producers, AMP, Queen Blessing Ebigieson said Chico Ejiro will be sorely missed in the movie industry.

“He was an extraordinary filmmaker one of Nollywood’s finest, very friendly he always called me one of his best sisters in Nollywood. He was a very active member of Association of movie producers Nigeria AMP he will greatly be missed and remembered by his great works,” she said.