Nollywood actor, Mr Samuel Obiago, a.k.a. Sam Daddy, is dead.

The actor who was famous for playing the role of a king in Igboland, passed on in the early hours of Thursday.

Sam Daddy had been off the screen since July, 2021 due to health challenges. Sadly, he eventually lost the battle this Thursday.

The president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Mr Emeka Rollas, has confirmed the news of his death.

He shared Obiago’s photo on his social media page and wrote, ”Another Sad Day, RIP Daddy Sam.”

Rollas, however, did not disclose the cause of his death.

Also, the founder of Kaduna international film festival, Mr Israel Kashim Audu, expressed shock over the news of Obiago’s death.

He said, “Igwe as I always called him was supposed to be in Kaduna for the fourth Kaduna international film festival in August this year but two days to his arrival he was rushed to the hospital in Asaba I couldn’t reach him not until when his personal assistant called to inform me of the situation. Since then the sickness have been on and off.”

Sam Daddy was an actor, filmmaker and the chairman of Screen Writers Guild of Nigeria (SWGN). He has featured in several Nollywood movies namely; Gifted, Tears Of A King, Woman Of Fire, Ghana Island, Royal Turning Point, Royal Appointment, Bargain, Combined Forces and Altar Of Love to name but a few.