The movie industry has been thrown into mourning once again with the death of veteran actress, Racheal Oniga.

It was gathered that the thespian who began her acting career in 1993, gave up the ghost early Saturday morning at her residence after being in and out of hospital for an undisclosed illness.

According to her son, Olatunji, she died while being treated of Malaria and Typhoid fever and not Covid-19 complications.

Racheal Oniga, 64 was a talented and passionate actress who acted in a great number of movies and inspired the young generation of actors.

She was born on 23 May, 1957 in Ebutte Metta, Lagos State. Oniga hails from Eku in Delta State, she began her acting career in 1993, shortly after her divorce.

One of her colleagues, Obot Etuk who posted on social media said, “ Very very sad to hear this. Rest in peace Aunty Rachel. “

Movie actress and producer, Amb Queen Blessing Ebigieson who penned her tribute said, “A great Nollywood Actress Racheal Oniga Bows out @ 64 this is very sad indeed for me as a person and nollywood in general as we woke up to this very heart breaking news this morning. I grew up watching Aunty Rachael Oniga her acting abilities is not to none, she would be greatly missed… Legends live for ever Rachael Oniga lives on may her soul rest in peace.

KADIFF founder, Israel Kashim Audu described her as a talented actor, mother and grandmother who was key to the vision of Kaduna international film festival since the maiden edition in 2018.