Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, Executive Director/CEO, National Film and Video Censors Board(NFVCB), says the board received and censored a total number of 382 movies produced by the Nigerian film industry in the last quarter of the year 2021.

He made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the figure was made available by the Department of Film Censorship and Classification of the board in its fourth quarter report for the year, which captured all films submitted to the board from across the country.

“The report is for onward submission to the relevant Federal Government authority for the compilation of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter (GDP) Q3, 2021.

“We are happy that that the industry is picking up again, having survived the harsh impact of the COVID pandemic on every sector of our economy, including the creative sector and the motion picture industry in particular.

“We introduced virtual censorship platforms to keep the industry running so as not to jeopardize the business interest of stakeholders, and that has become an integral part of our operations,” He said.

According to the statement, Lagos State had the highest number of movies produced for the period with 181, while Onitsha followed with 96 movies and Abuja with 87 movies.

The analysis by location further shows that Kano had seven, while Port Harcourt and Jos recorded three respectively and Benin had five movies for the period under review.

The fourth quarter reports indicates an increase in the number of movies produced for the period from 375 in the third quarter.

NFVCB is a Federal Government body that regulates the films and video industry in Nigeria. The Board is empowered by law to classify all films and videos whether imported or produced locally.

It is also the duty of the Board to register all films and videos outlet across the country and to keep a register of such registered outlets among other functions.