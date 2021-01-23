Gone are the days, when professionals are worthy actors or actresses in Nigeria. The industry we know that has celebrated top personalities, who have interpreted their roles with surgical precision, has become a “no man’s land” for all and sundry.

Today in Nigeria, it seems actresses and actors are even more than the Nigeria population. The way people parade themselves as actresses these days makes one wonder how a good script can be interpreted.

The guild, (Actors Guild of Nigeria) that’s supposed to serve as a check to the industry has failed. With some stories filtering in that many women even sell their body just to get that big role, even when it’s known they aren’t suitable for the job, tells you the kind of personalities we are churning out.

They are not good representation or idol our kids can emulate, and it’s a slap on the face of the guild.

Everyday on social media, you see ladies with exposed big-boobs, putting on skimpy pants, calling themselves popular actresses shaking their backsides erotically. I wonder how we got here?

Days ago, one of the self-declared actress received a crazy flashback when she posted a video of herself with exposed boobs dangling recklessly and telling why men should always satisfy their women and last longer in bed.

It seems these actresses have nothing more to say or do than talk about sex and libido. A man who has a lot on his mind should live on that thing alone?

“Na government work?” That was how the self-acclaimed King Tonto Dikeh told us her husband lasts for just 42seconds. At least he’s not impotent or an “Okobo”, according to the Yoruba people.

Nigerian upcoming actresses should set their priorities right and face their calling instead of always using sex image to want to get to stardom. It’s becoming boring. If they want us to take them serious from now on, they should tell us something else and not always wanting to sell sex and erotic images to us. We are tired and the AGN must look into this.