Nollywood star, Enyinna Nwigwe has been honoured with a chieftaincy title in Igbo land, following his formal conferment with the title ‘Chi Turu Ugo 1’ (One Crowned by God) by the Logara community in Imo State, under the royal headship of HRH Felix .I. Njoku, the Ogaraku II of Logara.

The conferment which took place on December 26, 2021 before some prominent sons and daughters of Igbo land is coming on the heels of the activities of the Enyinna Nwigwe Foundation, (ENF) which the actor established to provide succour to less fortunate members of the society.

Indigenes of Logara community are particularly enthralled with the activities of the foundation which provided palliatives for widows and other indigent members of the society during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, which the foundation executed with the generous support of organisations like the Dangote Group.

Expressing his gratitude to indigenes of Logara and their traditional ruler, the actor who hails from Obiangwu, Ngor Okpala, Imo State, says the honour will motivate him to do more through the foundation. According to him, “I feel really honoured. Titles are a big deal in my culture and with purpose, good intentions and a heart for other people, a title grants you a bit more audibility and access. I didn’t really see it coming, but being someone with an open mind to ideas that move and shape conversations, I figured I could really do a lot more for my community and beyond, by being a little more involved.

“I did some work for the community during the lockdown, which was supported generously by Dangote Group with essential food items. The foundation will not relent. We recently had outreaches in Abuja, where we supported people with wheelchairs and cash donations. This traditional title is a call to do more and with the support of good-spirited individuals all over the world, we will do more for the good of the world we live in. As we start 2022, let us learn to live for one another and dream whatever we want. We will get there.”

Enyinna Nwigwe, an actor and creative entrepreneur has featured in notable movie productions and with Hollywood greats like Kim Basinger, Vivica A. Fox, Akon, and Wyclef Jean. Nwigwe‘s portrait by Nigerian-American photographer, Iké Udé was selected to permanently be on exhibition at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African Art, situated at the National Mall of the United States capital, Washington DC.

