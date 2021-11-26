Legendary Nollywood star Francis Duru will play host to the maiden edition of the League of Extraordinary Achievers Awards (LEAA) scheduled for December 12, 2021.

The event, which will be attended by other dignitaries, will hold at Stonehedge Hotel and Convention Centre.

LEAA 2021 is organised by Gaze Production, an organisation responsible for global networking, brand positioning, events and promotions.

It has organised an annual Merit Award to recognise people of positive influence in the society through unique services and solutions, which they provide for nation building.

In a statement issued by the coordinator of the event, Adeyemi Adekunle, the organising secretary, Faith Thomas and the event coordinator, Joy Okoro, they said, “We shall be awarding several categories such as Man and Woman of The Year; Male and Female Entrepreneur of The Year; Merchant of The Year; Government Agency of The Year; Legislator of The Year (Federal and State).”