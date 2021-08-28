The Nigerian creative industry, Nollywood, has been thrown into mourning, as one of its veterans, Prince Ifeanyi Dike, is dead.

This is happening on the heels of the death of another veteran, Victor Olaotan, who reportedly died on Thursday but the news of his death filtered in on Friday morning.

The Imo State born actor, was said to have died on Friday morning. Details of his death were still sketchy. He is reported to have died of suspected kidney failure.

Prince Ifeanyi Dike will be remembered for many things, more importantly, as founder and chairman, Board of Trustees, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

His demise is one that Nollywood will mourn for a long time to come.