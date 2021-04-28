BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

GOTNI Leadership Center played host to Nollywood’s finest veterans as they attended the Leadership Master Class for sustainable creativity and innovation course penultimate Saturday, April 17.

The course is strategically tailored for leaders in the creative entertainment industry to equip them with the knowledge for intentional influence, global impact and sustainable profitability.

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, opened the event by commending the commitment of the actors and actresses in their craft, which has positioned Nollywood as the second largest film industry in the world.

He also charged the actors and actresses to continue to use their power and influence as tools for telling balanced stories even as he assured them of the support of the House towards the success of the movie industry.

For his part, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, appreciated the commitment of the actors and actresses towards upholding the image of the country and charged them to continue to use their art to project the right positive image of the country.

He assured them of his continued support towards the development of the industry.

The CEO of GOTNI Leadership Center, Dr. Linus Okorie, while giving his closing remarks reinstated his commitment to building capacity of Nigerians across all walks of life.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further stated that, “Leaders in the creative and entertainment industry have the power to influence the culture of a society and with this level of influence comes great responsibility in using art as a tool that achieves both national transformation and industry profitability.”

The two-day intensive training was concluded with a glamorous cocktail event where all participants had the opportunity to network and share ideas.

Giving a vote of thanks at the end of the event, one of the trainees, Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde said: “This training has been very useful especially to me as it has opened my mind to new perspectives and methods to ensure better productivity and sustainable profitability in my personal life and also in my business.

“I will like to use this opportunity to reach out to every creative like myself out there to take advantage of this course initiated by GOTNI.”

GOTNI Leadership Center is Nigeria’s foremost leadership development hub that offers comprehensive leadership education designed to meet the challenges of the 21st century leadership environment.