The 2020 Non-Career Ambassadors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria currently serving across the globe, has condemned in strong terms the attack of a Nigerian diplomatic Officer by Indonesian Immigration Officials.

The diplomats also called on the United Nations (UN) and other relevant world bodies and lovers of peace to rise to the occasion to investigate the matter dispassionately and impose the appropriate sanctions as a deterrent to other countries.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, signed by the Captain 2020 Non-Career Ambassadors, Nwanne Ominyi, said the despicable attack was, not only a flagrant abuse but also a deliberate violation of the rules of diplomatic engagements as enshrined in Article 29 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

A viral video had shown how three officials in a vehicle were assaulting Ibrahim Abdulrahaman in front of his official residence in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital.

The diplomats also lauded the steps so far taken by the federal government in response to the unacceptable treatment meted out to the diplomat including the immediate recall for consultation of the Ambassador of Nigeria to Indonesia.

The Ambassadors said the federal federal government moves are a clear demonstration of the responsive governance of the President Mohammed Buhari-led administration.

The statement reads in part, “We make bold to salute this swift response by the Nigerian government.

Notwithstanding these interim measures, we urge the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Assembly, and every other critical and relevant arm and agency of government to deploy all means necessary to ensure the prompt procurement and execution of justice against the unprovoked, barbaric, and inhuman treatment of the diplomat by officers expected to have been trained in the discharge of their duties.

“Adequate compensation for the officer’s treatment and the aggravated assault suffered by him must also be demanded and obtained as soon as possible. This is one of the many ways to assuage the feelings of Nigerians for the shame and disgrace suffered by the diplomat and Nigerians in general.”

The ambassadors said the unprovoked barbaric manhandling of the Nigerian diplomat is not only a violation of his rights but also a deliberate attempt to puncture the sovereign integrity of Nigeria as the pride of Africa.

It said, “This should not be condoned, the United Nations, other relevant world bodies and lovers of peace must rise to the occasion to investigate the matter dispassionately and impose the appropriate sanctions as a deterrent to other countries,”

The statement noted that foreign service officers have become apprehensive about their safety.

It said this should not be the case, adding that the Federal Government of Nigeria and other world bodies must therefore show, by their handling of this matter, that foreign service officers anywhere in the world are safe and sound and free from any kind of harassment.

The ambassadors also hailed the prompt response of the minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama in summoning the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria to register Nigeria’s protest.

“Once more, we affirm our total support to the Government of Nigeria in all her steps and efforts in this regard,” it said.

Article 29 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations expressly states that “the person of a diplomatic agent shall be inviolable. He shall not be liable to any form of arrest or detention. The receiving State shall treat him with due respect and shall take all appropriate steps to prevent any attack on his person, freedom, or dignity.”