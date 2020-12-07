By KUNLE OLASANMI |

The Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Justice Ishaq Bello, has described as revolutionary the non-custodial sentencing in Correctional Service reform in the country.

Justice Bello, who spoke at the implementation of non-custodial sentencing in the Federal Capital Territory, at the weekend said the

judiciary in the FCT has achieved another historic feat in the administration of justice, particularly, in the area of giving practical teeth to non-custodial sentencing measures to curb congestion in our correctional facilities.

He said in October 2017, when he was appointed the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Prison Reform and Decongestion (now Presidential Committee on Correctional Service Reform and Decongestion), he was given the mandate to fast-track the decongestion of Correctional Centres across the country.

Justice Bello said, “In the implementation of our mandate, my Committee played a pivotal role toward the speedy passage by the National Assembly and the subsequent signing into law of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR on the 14th August 2019.

“This law as many of you would agree with me, is not only revolutionary, but most importantly, marked an appreciable turning point in Correctional Service reforms in Nigeria. However, immediately this law came into force, we realized that there are two notable challenges that could drastically impact on the effective implementation of non-custodial measures as provided under the law.”