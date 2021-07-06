BY YUSUF BABALOLA, Lagos

The nation’s economy is losing about N50 billion to capital flight as ship owners continue to dry dock over 200 cabotage vessels in neighbouring countries, such as; Ghana, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire Equatorial Guinea, among others.

Nigeria, a supposed maritime nation lacks an international standard dry docking facilities, thereby making indigenous shipowners to dry dock their vessels in the country.

Immediate past director-general, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside, said Nigeria loses up to $100 million annually because indigenous shipowners dry dock their vessels in neighbouring countries like Ghana, Cameroun, Singapore at a costs between $300,000 and $500,000, depending on the prevailing international rates.

Currently, there are more than 200 vessels captured in NIMASA cabotage register and about 68 per cent of the vessels trading within the country’s maritime space are Nigerian-flagged.

Most countries who own ships or receive vessels to its seashores normally see ownership of dry docks as a necessity since no nation can truly be called a maritime nation without a vibrant ship repair and shipbuilding activity.

Similarly, in line with International Maritime Organisation (IMO)’s regulations, every vessel must undergo drydocking at least once every three years to retain their safety classification and insurance cover.

In some maritime nations, dry docks, being an integral part of shipping business, are established to conserve foreign exchange, build indigenous capacity as well as promote technological advancement.

ADVERTISEMENT

But due to absence of standard drydocking facilities in Nigeria, it was learnt that most vessel owners within the country dry dock their vessels at tiny African countries like Ghana, Cameroun, Côte d’Ivoire.

In the past, Nigeria had few dry dock facilities rated world class and viable, but few years after their establishment, they were either sold or parked up and converted to other enterprises. The dry dock facilities include; Nigerdock and the Continental Shipyard Limited.

Due to absence of functional drydocking facilities in Nigeria, the NLNG Ship Management Limited (NSML), the shipping arm of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) lamented that Nigeria lacks the capacity to dry-dock any of its liquefied natural gas vessels, making the company to dry-dock her vessels outside Nigeria .

The managing director, Abdul-Kadir Ahmed, in an interview with LEADERSHIP recently, said his company wanted to dry-dock its 11 LNG vessels and one LPG vessel in Nigeria due to the huge revenue such would generate for the country.

However, he said the firm could not do so because of lack of a dry-docking facility that can handle an LNG vessel in the country, hence, it is forced to dry dock her vessels outside the country, adding that capital flight is an issue when it comes to dry docking of LNG vessels.

Also speaking to LEADERSHIP, the former president, Nigerian Shipowners Association (NISA), Chief Isaac Jolapamo, also confirmed that Nigerian shipowners go to neighbouring countries to drydock vessels.

According to him, there used to be a functional drydocking yard in the country but I don’t know how it was mismanaged that indigenous shipowners have to visit neighbouring countries to repair or drydock their facilities.

“Nigerdock used to be a functional Shipyard, when the government was handling it, but now that it has been handed over to private owners, I don’t know how functional it is. Also, the dockyard that we have in Nigeria cannot handle the numbers of vessels we presently have in the country so, most Shipowners go to Ghana, Cameroun, Abidjan for drydocking facilities,” he pointed out.