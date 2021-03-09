BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI, Abuja

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has expressed worry over lack of domestication and implementation of the Child Right Act in many states of the federation.

Chairman/executive officer of the commission, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who expressed the worry at a docudrama presentation by children with special needs, organised by the Royal School of Educational Therapy Foundation, Gwarimpa-Abuja, noted that implementing the act would assist children with disabilities in the states.

Dabiri-Erewa frowned that many states have not even domesticated the act, not to talk of implementing the laws, which would taken care children with various forms of disabilities in the society.

She promised to mobilise Nigerians in Diaspora, especially women, to assist children with special needs in the country, even as she call for support for the foundation and the children to develop their talents.

Speaking earlier, founder of the school, Dr Badewa Adejugbe-Williams, called for the implementation of inclusive education policy in the country to cater for children with special needs.

Adejugbe-Williams explained that the purpose of the event was to amplify the voices of children with disabilities, noting that most times, these children are marginalized and discriminated, adding that the event is meant to prove that these children can learn and to show the whole world that children with disability do have abilities.

She continued: “So the reason for this event is to show the whole world that children with disability do have abilities. It is just to give them a chance. Expose them to the society. Let them learn. Let them be in school. Let them work, because they can actually add to the socio-economic values of the country. They can be taxpayers. Just give them the opportunity and equip them.

Government has policies in place, let implement these policies and those who are involved in discrimination and marginalization of children with disabilities should be held accountable. There should be no discrimination against those with disabilities, either in the hospitals, schools or in workplaces.”