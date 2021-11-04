Business activities yesterday resumed to the area of the gas leakage in Ikeja, Lagos, after emergency responders quelled the earlier threat of gas explosion.

Residents of Ikeja, the capital of Lagos state, were earlier on Wednesday thrown into palpable fear as they envisaged an explosion as a result of gas leakage in the environment.

The leakage, it was learnt, could be caused by caterpillars excavating the area for Lagos state railway project.

The caterpillar was alleged to have broken the gas pipe during demolition that took place around the affected zone.

LEADERSHIP findings showed that there was a massive gas leakage around Computer village on Awolowo way which extended to other areas of the capital such as; Oba Akran axis, Anifowose Street, Medical Road in Ikeja, Lagos.

People had earlier been warned not to open their shops or ignite fire around the axis.

However, Police and other emergency response agencies were currently at the scene while the area has been condoned off for vehicular movement while human movement is equally restricted.

This measure, it was learnt, has resulted in heavy traffic within and around Ikeja axis, as at the time of writing this report.

Confirming the development, the acting coordinator, South West, National Emergency Management Agency(NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye assured residence that the situation has been brought under control but warned against naked fire.

He said emergency management officials and security agencies have secured the environment and no threat is imminent.

Farinloye identified the operator of the pipeline as Gaslink Nigeria. He said businesses have been allowed to start operations.

LEADERSHIP investigation showed that the safety officials who had condoled off the main point reminded residents of the need to abide by regulations that could prevent danger.

This medium was told by unconfirmed reports that the ongoing construction work along the area caused the leakage when a tractor hit the corridor where the pipeline was.

LEADERSHIP discovered that the situation has been brought under control with people going about their duties except vehicular movement that are being diverted away from the area.

Reacting to the incident earlier, Police spokesperson of Lagos state Police Command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, a Chief Superintendent of Police Adekunle said the residents around Computer Village , Underbridge Awolowo Way and Oba Akran axis, Anifowose Street, Medical Road in Ikeja have been advised not open shops or use open naked fire for safety reason.

He said the distressed alert just received indicated massive leakage of gas pipelines around these areas and urged the public to take utmost safety precautions.

No cause for alarm, we are in control with other agencies” Adebutu said.

Meanwhile, engineers have commenced fixing the damaged portion of the gas pipeline at Ikeja area of Lagos state.

