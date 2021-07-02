The Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been urged to, as a matter of urgency, convene a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party.

The North-Central APC Stakeholders Forum, which made the agitation, said during a press conference Thursday in Abuja, that the immediate convening of a NEC meeting was imperative to ratify the extension of the caretaker committee’s tenure and approve timelines for congresses and the national convention.

Addressing journalists at the event, the Forum’s spokesman and former Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development in Kogi state, Prince Sani Ogu Salisu, also stated that it was also imperative for this to be done so that the party does not face any legal conundrum over the conduct of the congresses vis-a-vis the powers of the Caretaker Committee to superintend over it especially after their extended tenure which ought to expire by June 30, 2021.

“It is also imperative for this to be done so that our party does not face any legal conundrum over the conduct of the congresses vis-a-vis the powers of the Caretaker Committee to superintend over it especially after their extended tenure which ought to expire by 30th June, 2021.

“We also urge the caretaker committee to summon a meeting of the National Caucus, as a prelude to the NEC meeting in line with Article 12.5 of the APC constitution as amended. It has been the tradition of the APC to hold an expanded National Caucus meeting before NEC meeting. This is more crucial at this time as we need all hands-on deck to forge a common ground as we race towards the National Convention,” he said.

The group also urged the caretaker committee headed by Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, to summon a meeting of the National Caucus, as a prelude to the NEC meeting in line with Article 12.5 of the APC constitution as amended.

“It has been the tradition of the APC to hold an expanded National Caucus meeting before NEC meeting. This is more crucial at this time as we need all hands-on deck to forge a common ground as we race towards the National Convention,” he added.

He also called on the party to zone the position of the party’s National Chairman to the North-Central zone, stating that, “Considering the contribution of the North-Central to the fortunes of the APC, we strongly deem it right for the position of the National Chairman to be exclusively zoned to our region, The north central is a bridging region between the north and the South.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On the recent mass defections to APC, the forum said: “The influx of opposition governors and chieftains into our party has no doubt bolstered our base and the CECPC deserves a pat on the back for this but we must be careful not to lose the ideological focus of our party in the wake of defections.

“Defectors must be willing and made to abide by the progressive ideology of the Party rooted in good governance and accountability which our party is renowned for.”