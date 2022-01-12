Niger State governor Abubakar Sani Bello said the North Central zone has been abandoned and unfairly treated in the political calculations of both the core north and south.

He made the assertion yesterday when he received a delegation from Senator George Akume for National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Contact Team at the Government House, Minna.

The governor said the geopolitical zone deserved a better deal in the political arrangement of the country.

The governor said, “I feel the North Central has not been fairly treated. Politically, we have been abandoned; we are neither here nor there in the core north or core south political calculations. We are hardly noticed even though the zone has always delivered ‘block votes during elections”.

Sani Bello said it was in view of this realisation that the zone was “politically neither here nor there” in the equation that the party’s leadership in the region deemed it necessary to indicate interest and support aspirants from the region to vie for party offices including the chairmanship position.

While reiterating that he will sustain the commitment to ensure that the ruling APC retains power at the centre as well as at the states and local government levels , he also added that the North Central part of Nigeria has been socio-politically marginalised and unfairly treated in terms of infrastructural development.

He posited that the region’s infrastructure has suffered immense deterioration because of its location as gateway to both northern and southern parts of the country.

Sani Bello said economically the region is the food basket of the nation because it could comfortably feed the country and the whole of West Africa if the federal government outlines robust plans and makes deliberate efforts towards supporting agricultural programmes in the region.

Earlier, the leader of the Akume Contact Team, Senator Jack Gyado, said they were in Niger to seek its support for Akume as the national chairman of the APC.