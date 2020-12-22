ADVERTISEMENT

BY HEMBADOON ORSAR, Makurdi



The North-Central Governors Forum (NCGF) has reiterated its resolve to work together irrespective of cultural, religion and politicaldifferences to tackle headlong, insecurity and other challenges hindering the development of the region.



The Forum’s chairman and governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubarka Sani Bello, who made this known in a communique issued at the end of the governors’ meeting held

in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, called on his colleagues to focus more on issues that will create regional development with national interest as their guiding principle.





This is even as the Forum also resolved to look into the modern ways of livestock farming through the promotion of ranching and assistance to genuine farmers.



Governor Bello explained that the aim of the meeting was to deliberate on the economic and security challenges confronting the region, which he said required a sense of patriotism, dexterity and innovation in surmounting them, particularly insecurity.



According to him, “after indepth deliberations, the Forum resolve

to appeale to the Federal Government to support the region on its ongoing digital technology projects and other security preventive measures to assist them in the fight against all forms of criminalities”



They also appealed for the need to establish military camps or training grounds in the forest zone with heavy weapons as well as armoured unit track and armoured vehicles to block movement of hoodlums

invading the region.



While calling for the involvement of traditional rulers and community leaders in the area of intelligence gathering and sharing, in order to assist security agencies, the Forum also stressed the need for the

Nigeria Police to synergise with State Governments in the recruitment

of community policemen to help in the provision of adequate security at the grassroots.



“We also resolve that there is every need for member State to share intelligence and also create a multi-layer intelligence gathering and as well partnership with the Federal Government agencies such as Immigration and Custom Services to track the proliferation of light and small weapons.