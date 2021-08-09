The North Central Handball League kicked off yesterday at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja with 15 male and female clubs battling for supremacy as spectators watched from stand in adherence to Covid 19 protocol.

The competition which was put together by handball veteran and chairman of the Mega Handball Veteran Association, Saidu Jibrin Ojih,will run from August 8 to 14 with aims of discovering raw talents.

Revealing the objectives behind the tournament, Jibrin said, “The intention of this competition is to sustain, encourage and gather the North Central handball teams. We have fifteen professional male and female handball teams participating in order to sustain the North-central dominance in handball at the national levels.

“We decided to organise a preparatory tournament and the game you are seeing is to ensure North Central become the king and queen of handball in Nigeria.”

The sports enthusiasm reiterated that handball remains one of the round leather games to watch, urging fans to give priority no matter the circumstances.