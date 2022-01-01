The chairman, North Central Peoples’ Forum, Arc. Gabriel Yakubu Aduku, has on behalf of the chairman, Board of Trustees, General Jeremiah Useini (rtd), members of the BoT, patrons and the National Executive Committee of the forum, congratulated Nigerians on a successful end of 2021 and wished them a happy and prosperous 2022.

In a message yesterday, he said;

“As we say goodbye to the year 2021, it has, on the one hand, availed us an opportunity to put behind us the division, rancour, hardship, frustration and uncertainty which dominate our public life as a nation and held us back up to this present moment; and on the other hand, given us a better opportunity to open a new page in this New Year where we all work together in singleness of purpose, building a country of our collective dream.

“However, one thing we can always celebrate in our country-Nigeria is that, we live in one of the most amazing countries on Earth, with a wonderful ‘Nigerian spirit’, which means that we will always overcome whatever challenges we face.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said in the New Year, Nigerians must be resolute enough to find solutions for combating endemic corruption; kidnapping; banditry; terror and other forms of insecurity, austerity; unemployment; disunity; sectionalism and a host of other retrogressive realities that have plagued our beloved country and left citizens behind most nations of the world.

“Just as the Motto of our forum postulates “Unity, Peace and Progress”, every citizen of this country, regardless of his/her social and economic status, has a moral and constitutional obligation to contribute to the unity, peace and progress of our fatherland.

“This, therefore calls for collective decisions that promote values of mutual tolerance and the determination to attain the status of an economically transformed and socially cohesive country that’s driven by modern science and technology in the New Year 2022,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT