Brth Central Peoples Forum (NCPF) has called for proactive measures to address the insecurity in the country, particularly in the North Central region.

NCPF made the call when they visited Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State at the Government House, Little Rayfield to condole him over the recent spate of attacks in some parts of Plateau and other states of the North Central zone as well as to introduce the group to him.

According to a statement issued in Jos by the governor’s director of press and public affairs Simon Makut, he said the forum was led by its BoT chairman, Senator Jeremiah Useni who said they were in the office on behalf of the people of the North Central Zone to assure him and the people of the state of their readiness to support and partner with his administration.

He said the group comprises of people of different religions, ethnic and political leanings, cutting across the North Central states.

The member states are Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, Kwara, Kogi, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Useni said the purpose of the group is to unite its people in ensuring that peace and stability is sustained; rapid industrialization is facilitated; sound policies and process that will ensure that the massive minerals and agricultural endowment are adequately harnessed; and good policies are embraced for good governance, stability and progress of the region and Nigeria as a whole.

He also said the forum is a platform with men and women from different works of life who have had the opportunity of serving this nation in various capacities and are ready to serve its people by giving it a voice to be heard.

In his response, Governor Lalong thanked the forum for not relenting despite the challenges faced in seeing that it came into existence and stable.

Lalong described Useni as a man with the interest of Plateau and the Nation at heart, patriotic in nature who keeps political differences aside for the good of mankind, North Central and the Nation at large.

He said it is timely to have the North Central Peoples Forum because other zones have equally formed their forum for the purpose of cooperation.

The governor called on all to imbibe the principle of peace which are anchored on justice and fairness without which there will be no peace, tolerance and goodwill that could stimulate the sharing of ideas on comparative advantage for the development of the North Central Zone.