Some leaders of thought and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State and the North Central zone of the country said they have concluded arrangement to protest across the zone against anyone vying for the national chairmanship seat of the party.

The leaders and members of APC stressed that acceptance of the APC chairmanship position could cost the zone the 2023 presidency which is one of their strongest quests.

Mandung Zazzag Saleh while speaking to newsmen after their meeting in Jos the Plateau State capital said they had last month issued a warning against APC leaders from the zone contesting for the chairmanship seat.

According to him, “Some of them are still hell bent on going on with their intention, therefore leaving the forum with no option than to organise a protest across the region to send a strong signal to the aspirants.”

He said the North Central should not compromise the 2023 presidency for any other position because it is time for the presidency to be zoned to the region for the sake of equity and fairness. He reiterated that they are not speaking for the APC as a party, but that as party members and leaders at various levels, they have decided to form a forum to pursue initiatives that would benefit the whole region.

The leaders further reiterated that the 2023 presidency should be zoned to the North Central because apart from the military era, since the democratic dispensation the region has not produced either the president or the vice president, but has tremendously contributed to the democratic growth in the nation.

“I want to once again state that it would be fair and equitable for the presidency to be zoned to the North Central region. But one of the things that could jeopardize the quest is the acceptance of a party’s national chairmanship position by anyone from the region. The political calculation and understanding is that if a party chairmanship is zoned to a region, the presidency would be zoned to another region.

“We are therefore sending a strong warning to our party leaders from the North Central vying for the party national chairmanship to retrace their steps, and rather work together for the emergence of Presidency from the region rather than the chairmanship position which will technically cost us the presidency come 2023,” he said.

Saleh called on the APC national leadership to consider the quest and zone the presidency to the region, adding that they are not alone on this as members of other parties from the region are with them in their push for the presidency to come to the North Central.