A political group, the Northeast Concerned APC Youth Forum (NCAPCYF, has endorsed the immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

The group described Yari as a smooth negotiator who will use his negotiation skills and prowess to always negotiate the best deals and win even more people to the party.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja signed by the convener of the group, Suleiman Mohammed Liba, said Yari should be allowed to go in unopposed for the position of the national chairman of the ruling APC.

Liba who is the special assistant on New Media to Yobe State governor said Yari is the only man that can be accessed at any time, adding that the party cannot afford to get it wrong at this auspicious time in the nation’s democratic history. He stressed that as the convention of the APC draws nearer, it becomes even more imperative to ensure that the right things are done to ensure the success, growth, and sustainability of the APC.

Liba said this will ensure that square pegs are fixed in square holes in order to propel further successes in the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement reads in part, “As stakeholders and active players in the APC, we at the NCAPCYF took it upon ourselves to ensure that no stone is left unturned to ensure Yari emerged.

“We have to throw our weight and support behind Yari who is a man of proven track record in terms of quality leadership.” He added that Yari is a bridge between the old and the new generation of politicians, having been around since 1999.