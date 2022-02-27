As the race to elect the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) intensifies, a group has called for a candidate from the North East to pick the position.

The North is expected to produce the next national chairman but the APC group is saying the governors should micro-zone the office to the North East.

The APC has scheduled its national convention for March 26, 2022.

But speaking on behalf of the group known as APC Professionals, their leader, Bala Musa, said the North Central, having produced the national chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari being from the North West zone, it becomes imperative for the APC to pick its national chairman from the North East.

According to Musa, a former Bauchi State governor, Mallam Isa Yuguda, may not have openly shown interest in the post, but he is properly fit to hold the office.

“Yuguda leveraged on his profession as a banker to turn around the economy of Bauchi State when he was governor. An astute administrator and a bridge builder with friends across the nation, Yuguda should be considered for the APC top job based on his proven track record and capacity.

“Yuguda has held several positions which makes him fit and proper for the APC national chairman. Those assignments and the attendant responsibilities with the jobs endeared him to many Nigerians across the country,” Musa said, adding that Yuguda had received traditional titles from the North and South of the country which is a testimony to his national acceptability.

