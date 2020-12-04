By Haruna Mohammed |

A coalition of civil society organisations known as Youth Progressive Alliance (YPA) has said that the entire Northern Nigeria “is bleeding while none of the authorities concerned shows interest to end the menace of insecurity bedevilling the region.”

Northeast coordinator of YPA, Hussaini Saraki, stated this during a press conference in Bauchi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apparently reacting to the killing of about 43 rice farmers in Zabarmari community of Borno State, stated that the “gruesome and merciless killing of innocent and promising Nigerians in Zabarmari who defied all odds to earn a living through noble farming profession” was a sad moment for the entire north.

The coordinator said that YPA being a coalition of civil society organisations in the region has over time monitored the steady surge in insecurity in the Northeast and Nigeria as a whole without sustained rescue mission by the nation’s security architecture.

Advertisements

“We just have to say enough is enough. The killing of innocent people in the North must be stopped.

“The entire North is bleeding and no one seems to care. The leaders among us choose to remain silent, watching over innocent people being slaughtered while thousands are displaced and made refugees in their country,” he lamented.

Advertisements





Saraki maintained that the present government during the electioneering promised Nigerians adequate security, but six years after it was voted into power, it failed to deliver the promise on the basis of which it was voted in.

He said the current insecurity predicament in the country could have been avoided had those at the helm of affairs of Nigeria’s security framework justified the huge budgetary allocations allotted to the sector over the past six years.

Saraki, however, condemned comments made by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media that the beheaded farmers have no security clearance to settle let alone venture into farming in the area.

He opined that Garba Shehu was “not in his right senses” when he uttered those words saying the Presidency owes Nigerians an apology.