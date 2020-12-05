Jose Mourinho, will seek to protects personal unbeaten home record when his Tottenham side take on struggling Arsenal, tomorrow, as fans return to the Premier League for the first time since March.

Pacesetters Tottenham have amassed 21 points after 10 games and are ahead of champions Liverpool on goal difference, while Arsenal are stumbling badly.

Tottenham will be playing in front of 2,000 fans at their home ground, 24 hours after West Ham become the first club to welcome supporters for a Premier League game since March.

Elsewhere, third-placed Chelsea host Leeds while Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool welcome Wolves to Anfield.

Tottenham, with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in rampant form, are on a nine-game unbeaten run in the Premier League while toothless Arsenal have stalled.

The Gunners, languishing in 14th spot in the table, have scored just 10 goals in 10 league matches, and have found the net just twice in their last six games. No side outside the relegation places has scored fewer.

Jose Mourinho has lost just one of his 17 Premier League games as a coach against Arsenal and has never lost a home game against them in any competition as boss of Chelsea, Manchester United or Tottenham.

The Portuguese boss has brushed aside the significance of his eye-catching record against the Gunners but will see little to fear from Mikel Arteta’s side on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, believes a north London derby date with Tottenham can be a “turning point” for Arsenal, with the Gunners seeking to bring their Premier League “frustration” to a close.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been making positive progress in their Europa League campaign this season, but domestic momentum is proving difficult to establish.

Arsenal are off to their worst start in 39 years, with the Gunners find themselves languishing in 14th spot.

“I think this is the game that we have to make into a turning point for us this season,” Aubameyang told reporters

“There’s nothing better than this game to give you that opportunity to turn things around. We have to understand that if we can win this game then everyone will change their mindset.

“A big result in the derby can really lift the players, the fans – everyone. We know it will be a tough game, they are playing well at the moment to tell the truth, but we have to take care of our game, how we want to play the game, and make it all about us.

“We are waiting for this game – we need to give everything to get the win and change our situation.”

Arsenal hit a new low during their last Premier League fixture, as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at home to Wolves, and Aubameyang – who has just four goals to his name this season – admits that collective standards need to be raised at Emirates Stadium.